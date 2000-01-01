TJ Engine squeak with revs Hoping someone can help me out.



Ive got a 2001 TJ that develops a squeak as the revs rise. It sounds like something in the belt area, I'm guessing at an idler or tensioner bearing. When cold or coldish it starts squeaking/screaming at about 3000rpm, as the temp rises, and by temp i mean radiant heat in all things metal as opposed to water temp it starts squeaking at about 2400rpm.



This is most noticeable when off road, heaps of heat and it equals at about 2400, once you get going on the road again and get some good airflow through it after time it'll start squaring at about 2700-2800rpm Hoping someone can help me out.Ive got a 2001 TJ that develops a squeak as the revs rise. It sounds like something in the belt area, I'm guessing at an idler or tensioner bearing. When cold or coldish it starts squeaking/screaming at about 3000rpm, as the temp rises, and by temp i mean radiant heat in all things metal as opposed to water temp it starts squeaking at about 2400rpm.This is most noticeable when off road, heaps of heat and it equals at about 2400, once you get going on the road again and get some good airflow through it after time it'll start squaring at about 2700-2800rpm __________________

Cheers Rod



"That's a pretty permanent solution to a temporary problem"