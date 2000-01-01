 KK Rear Bar - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Default KK Rear Bar
As promised KKers I'll get this thread going to show the progress on my new custom bar I have being fabricated for me up for me.

I had a bar built last year so I could carry more fuel and a spare in an easily accessible place.





After a year I damaged it by reversing the jerry can part into a holden captiva. It tore up the captiva but the bar stood up to the impact really well. Given I was paying out on excess anyway I had the whole thing replaced. This time I order the Jerry can top to be lowered so it would be more usable as a table. I ordered a front table and a rear table, max trax holders built in and I asked for the in built water tap to have a little less pressure.

