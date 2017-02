CJ8 Scrambler Asking Price: $12,500 Make: Jeep Model: CJ8 Year: 1984 Condition: Good Odometer KM: 250km Rego State: Vic I've got too many Jeeps so a few have to go.



Selling this one of a kind cool CJ8



Originally built by Neil at Marathon spares



Has original 4.2 motor and 5 speed gear box



Running 35" Federal Tyres

4.88 diff ratios

auto locker in the front

Air locker in the rear



Canvas top, with Canvas seat covers



Uneek 4x4 baja bar



Runva 11xp winch



custom rear bar and steps



Uniden UHF



Call dave on 0409 216431



Can be seen in Carrum Downs or Mount Martha Victoria



Currently on Club Reg, needs a little bit of work



















