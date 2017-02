Any ideas about this squeaking noise? Afternoon, I have an exceptionally annoying squeaking noise that is coming seemingly from behind the dash.



I have had passengers in the car unable to locate / fix it.



Usually only start to hear it around 80km/h or if there's any reasonable bumps on the road at a slower speed.



I tried to film the noise whilst on the freeway this morning.



Link:



It is incredibly annoying.



