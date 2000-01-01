Hey folks...
I'm new to the forum and am getting close to pushing the button on my first ever Jeep - a 2012 manual CRD JK!
I wondered though (before I take the plunge) whether some of the experts out there might give me some pointers on what I should be looking out for in this type of vehicle (say in a pre-purchase inspection) and indeed what you think of the 2.8 diesel vs the 3.6 petrol?
Also, any thoughts on know issues/problems etc with the manual transmission vs the auto would be much appreciated?
Thanks in advance...