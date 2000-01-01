Advice Wanted For First Jeep Purchase Hey folks...



I'm new to the forum and am getting close to pushing the button on my first ever Jeep - a 2012 manual CRD JK!



I wondered though (before I take the plunge) whether some of the experts out there might give me some pointers on what I should be looking out for in this type of vehicle (say in a pre-purchase inspection) and indeed what you think of the 2.8 diesel vs the 3.6 petrol?



Also, any thoughts on know issues/problems etc with the manual transmission vs the auto would be much appreciated?



Thanks in advance... Hey folks...I'm new to the forum and am getting close to pushing the button on my first ever Jeep - a 2012 manual CRD JK!I wondered though (before I take the plunge) whether some of the experts out there might give me some pointers on what I should be looking out for in this type of vehicle (say in a pre-purchase inspection) and indeed what you think of the 2.8 diesel vs the 3.6 petrol?Also, any thoughts on know issues/problems etc with the manual transmission vs the auto would be much appreciated?Thanks in advance...