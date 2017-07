clear indicator lenses -rwc issue getting a rwc on my 2004 WJ for reg transfer and got done by having clear indicator lenses in the headlight assembly's.



They have amber light globes and flash amber but I believe the clear lenses came out from factory as I see no evidence they were ever orange or amber?



