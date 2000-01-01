Which oil brand? Hello,



Just looking at engine oil for 2.8L CRD 4 door wrangler.



I been reading stuff over at bobistheoilguy and other places...



Some say that the mobil 1 stuff is top quality and have engines running over 1 milion km on that oil without engine wear and stuff that happens with poor oils.



Other people say that mobil 1 no longer produce high quality oils and stuff like royal purple, redline, amsoil and even castrol edge titanium fst (group 4 based oil) could be just as good if not better for less $.



Then i keep researching and find a website where a man is now retired, chemical engineer, aircraft etc... and that all the oils tested for longgevity etc, where they tested mobil at its extended intervals like 10,000 miles (whats that near 15k km changes on diesel)... mobil 1 is the oil to use and even the jets/aroplanes use oil from mobil.



But the guys on bobisthroilguy also seem to do tests on oil for TBN, film strength and its shearing...



Needless to say, most of that goes over my head. I simply want an oil that will not be the cause of the engine being stuffed.



Once i get this turbo diesel wrangler. I dont want engine to be stuffed before 1 milion. Im getting diesel for its longgevity , i dont want oil to be the reason it did not go how far it could have.



