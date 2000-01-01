Want to buy a xj Hey guys, going crazy here looking at getting another xj but wanting something that has a few mods already done to it but struggling to find anything thats not just a stock standard xj. If anyone knows of anything let me know please!! Im located qld north bruissy but happy to travel and looking to spend around the 4,000 to higher amounts around the 6 to 7 mark.



Thanks guys!!! Hey guys, going crazy here looking at getting another xj but wanting something that has a few mods already done to it but struggling to find anything thats not just a stock standard xj. If anyone knows of anything let me know please!! Im located qld north bruissy but happy to travel and looking to spend around the 4,000 to higher amounts around the 6 to 7 mark.Thanks guys!!! Last edited by Steven1995jeep; 50 Minutes Ago at 08:02 PM .