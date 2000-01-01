 Want to buy a xj - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > XJ / MJ Cherokee
Reload this Page Want to buy a xj


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Steven1995jeep  Steven1995jeep is online now
Senior Newbie
  
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 82
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default Want to buy a xj
Hey guys, going crazy here looking at getting another xj but wanting something that has a few mods already done to it but struggling to find anything thats not just a stock standard xj. If anyone knows of anything let me know please!! Im located qld north bruissy but happy to travel and looking to spend around the 4,000 to higher amounts around the 6 to 7 mark.

Thanks guys!!!
Last edited by Steven1995jeep; 50 Minutes Ago at 08:02 PM.

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Monstermk2  Monstermk2 is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Posts: 220
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 2
Liked 11 Times in 10 Posts
Default
Are u looking for a mild tourer or something a bit more wild ? ,
Sponsored Posts
  #3  
Old 59 Minutes Ago
Steven1995jeep  Steven1995jeep is online now
Senior Newbie
  
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 82
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default
Basically looking for a tourer but somthing with a bit of meat on her too, I have had a few xj's in my past and they are bloody great and want somthing with enough balls to tow a camper as well.

Quote:
Originally Posted by Monstermk2 View Post
Are u looking for a mild tourer or something a bit more wild ? ,
  #4  
Old 51 Minutes Ago
Monstermk2  Monstermk2 is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Posts: 220
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 2
Liked 11 Times in 10 Posts
Default
I'm picking up a 94 with a few goodies on it in a couple of weeks , it's probly on lower end of what you want , but if you get desperate let me know , it's got a bull bar , 3" lift , 31's , front locker , rear swing arm , leather seats , healthy 4ltr
Sponsored Posts
  #5  
Old 39 Minutes Ago
Steven1995jeep  Steven1995jeep is online now
Senior Newbie
  
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 82
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default
Do you have any photos that I could check out? Feel free to txt me then, 0410364568

Quote:
Originally Posted by Monstermk2 View Post
I'm picking up a 94 with a few goodies on it in a couple of weeks , it's probly on lower end of what you want , but if you get desperate let me know , it's got a bull bar , 3" lift , 31's , front locker , rear swing arm , leather seats , healthy 4ltr
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 08:52 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=