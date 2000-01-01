Hey guys, going crazy here looking at getting another xj but wanting something that has a few mods already done to it but struggling to find anything thats not just a stock standard xj. If anyone knows of anything let me know please!! Im located qld north bruissy but happy to travel and looking to spend around the 4,000 to higher amounts around the 6 to 7 mark.
Thanks guys!!!
Last edited by Steven1995jeep; 50 Minutes Ago at 08:02 PM.
I'm picking up a 94 with a few goodies on it in a couple of weeks , it's probly on lower end of what you want , but if you get desperate let me know , it's got a bull bar , 3" lift , 31's , front locker , rear swing arm , leather seats , healthy 4ltr
Do you have any photos that I could check out? Feel free to txt me then, 0410364568
Quote:
Originally Posted by Monstermk2
I'm picking up a 94 with a few goodies on it in a couple of weeks , it's probly on lower end of what you want , but if you get desperate let me know , it's got a bull bar , 3" lift , 31's , front locker , rear swing arm , leather seats , healthy 4ltr
AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness
or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any
message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily
the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice
be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree,
through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material
which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful,
harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's
privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted
material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators
and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for
any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of
your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators,
moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission
of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated
at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility,
not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the
trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum
and associated website is the property of AJOR.