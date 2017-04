Roof weight 2014 grand overland Hi I am thinking of updating to a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland. It has a panoramic roof. It doesnt have the same side rails as our 2010 grand cherokee limited, but has these side rails, and I'm not sure whether they can take roof racks.

Also what is the roof weight with a panoramic roof Hi I am thinking of updating to a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland. It has a panoramic roof. It doesnt have the same side rails as our 2010 grand cherokee limited, but has these side rails, and I'm not sure whether they can take roof racks.Also what is the roof weight with a panoramic roof