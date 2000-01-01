Voice recognition Navigation I have a 2014 (early model) Jeep Cherokee KL Limited that from new the Voice

recognition on Navigation has not worked. Get error messages from No navigation data to not available in this country. Everything works manually and even the POI works with voice and will guide to the destination.



The dealer tried to fix it for about 2 years and then came back saying it is not a feature of my model even though it is in the manual and on the advertising material. I cannot understand how everything works with voice except for finding a destination.



Have been trying to find another Jeep of the same model but with no luck.



Has anyone got one with the same problem or one that works? I have a 2014 (early model) Jeep Cherokee KL Limited that from new the Voicerecognition on Navigation has not worked. Get error messages from No navigation data to not available in this country. Everything works manually and even the POI works with voice and will guide to the destination.The dealer tried to fix it for about 2 years and then came back saying it is not a feature of my model even though it is in the manual and on the advertising material. I cannot understand how everything works with voice except for finding a destination.Have been trying to find another Jeep of the same model but with no luck.Has anyone got one with the same problem or one that works?