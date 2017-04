Hellcat-powered 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk arrives with 707 horsepower After what seems like forever, it has finally happened: the quickest Jeep ever is here. The Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee has arrived, ending one of the worst-kept secrets of all time. Making its formal debut this week at the New York auto show, the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has plenty to boast about as it stakes its claim on the...











Read More...



After what seems like forever, it has finally happened: the quickest Jeep ever is here. The Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee has arrived, ending one of the worst-kept secrets of all time. Making its formal debut this week at the New York auto show, the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has plenty to boast about as it stakes its claim on the...

Advertisement





src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">





www.ausjeepoffroad.com __________________src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">www.ausjeepoffroad.com