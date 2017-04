Parts and Service across Australi It has taken 100,000 Kim's to realise that my Kk (first Jeep) is pretty reliable and at present is hard to find something that goes as well (power and torque)

The only issue in those Klms. Is a blown turbo hose.

We do a bit of caravanning but don't venture too for off the beaten track. I would like some views on availabiliy of parts and service should we have a prang or mechanical breakdown. Are they about average when compared to say Toyota,Holde and Ford? Would appreciate some views

Cheers It has taken 100,000 Kim's to realise that my Kk (first Jeep) is pretty reliable and at present is hard to find something that goes as well (power and torque)The only issue in those Klms. Is a blown turbo hose.We do a bit of caravanning but don't venture too for off the beaten track. I would like some views on availabiliy of parts and service should we have a prang or mechanical breakdown. Are they about average when compared to say Toyota,Holde and Ford? Would appreciate some viewsCheers