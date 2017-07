new fuel injectors for 2003 CRD KJ Hi Gents



Apart from VM Diesel in the UK does anyone have any suggestions on a supplier of new injectors for the KJ . Either in Australia or anywhere else



Any suggestions would be a help.



Thank you



Steve



2005 TJ

2003 KJ CRD

2005 TJ

2003 KJ CRD

Little 03 Honda Jazz