Swap: 05 TJ Wrangler for something bigger I'm looking aT SWAPPING MY 05 TJ for an XJ or WJ. The TJ has 2 1/2 in lift, 33's, TJM front bar, Smittybilt sliders, Bluetooth radio, winch, SYE, 4.11's, element tube doors, Sprintex super charger. I'm needing something with a touch more space than the TJ.



If any one is interested message me I'm looking aT SWAPPING MY 05 TJ for an XJ or WJ. The TJ has 2 1/2 in lift, 33's, TJM front bar, Smittybilt sliders, Bluetooth radio, winch, SYE, 4.11's, element tube doors, Sprintex super charger. I'm needing something with a touch more space than the TJ.If any one is interested message me __________________

05 TJ Likes: (1)

Jimmyb