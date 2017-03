Jeep Auto help Hi everyone,



I just got a new Rubicon Auto, and have a concern. Underneath the box has a line that goes from one end to the other, and seems like a target for catching decent rock or stick when offroad. im no auto ecpert, I had a Manual 2door before so this wasnt a concern.



Whats its purpose and is it very vulnerable? just wodering why there is no skid plate for this while there are for other components underneath and seems like an easy target to get damaged.



much appreciated for your replies.



Hi everyone,I just got a new Rubicon Auto, and have a concern. Underneath the box has a line that goes from one end to the other, and seems like a target for catching decent rock or stick when offroad. im no auto ecpert, I had a Manual 2door before so this wasnt a concern.Whats its purpose and is it very vulnerable? just wodering why there is no skid plate for this while there are for other components underneath and seems like an easy target to get damaged.much appreciated for your replies.