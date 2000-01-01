





1 40 Minutes Ago Skettler Established Member Join Date: Apr 2015 Location: SA Posts: 154 What Jeep do I drive?: JK Likes: 4 Liked 25 Times in 20 Posts Skettler's Garage 2007 JKU Auto 145km's Asking Price: 22500 Make: Wrangler Model: JKU Year: 2007 Condition: Used - Fair Odometer KM: 145000 Rego State: SA 2007 Jeep JK Unlimited



Car has done 145000 km's

A fair bit of work has been done to it, just need to downsize my car and save for a house.

All Oils and Filters have been changed every 10000km

New plugs and leads 2000km ago.

Transmission has just been flushed

Comes with the factory tow package meaning the car has a higher diff ratios (3.73) and tow bar.



Body is all straight, no issues mechanically.

Has been lifted and currently sits on 33" tyres.

Tyres have plenty of tread left (about 8mm).



The Jeep will also come with plenty of 4wd accessories as I have no need for them once the jeep is sold.

It will have everything you need to get started or go straight out.



Accesories included:

1x strap

1x Tree trunck protector

1x Winch Block

1x Winch extension

1x Recovery dampener

2x Recovery Tracks

1x Hayman reese recovery point

5x Rated Bow shackles for recovery

1x Mean Mother HighLift Jack



Modficiations:

2.5" Double Black offroad lift

Fox Adventure Series 1.5" - 3.5" shocks

Synergy MFG 2.5" Coils

Rear sway bar extension bracket

Dbor Rear Track bar

Extended front Sway bar links

Brake Line relocation brackets

Custom Flat flares (I have stock flares that can be put on if wanted)

Snorkel

TJM Rocksliders

Smittybilt XRC Bumper + Hoop

Domin8r 12000lb Winch

Rugged ridge A pillar Switch Panel

Rugged ridge Lower Switch Panel

Rugged ridge Highlift Jack Holder

52" 300w Cree LED Light bar + A Pillar Brackets

Front quarter panel armor

Uniden 40 Channel Uhf

Custom made drawer system

Rhino Rack roof racks

Adventure kings 2.5m x 2.5m awning

Aftermarket LED Headlights

Aftermarket LED Tails Lights

Davies craig transmission cooler to aid in towing

Painted Freedom Panels

Painted Stock Wheels

Fire extinguisher



I drive this car daily to work, so it is a bit dirty however it will be professionally cleaned and detailed prior to sale for your convenience.



Feel free to call or text me. May not answer but leave a message and I can call you back. Willing to travel and negotiable on price.



0450117433 - Thanks, Scott.



































Driving around in a one of a kind Jku.



Just kidding, mine is black aswell.

