2007 Jeep JK Unlimited
Car has done 145000 km's
A fair bit of work has been done to it, just need to downsize my car and save for a house.
All Oils and Filters have been changed every 10000km
New plugs and leads 2000km ago.
Transmission has just been flushed
Comes with the factory tow package meaning the car has a higher diff ratios (3.73) and tow bar.
Body is all straight, no issues mechanically.
Has been lifted and currently sits on 33" tyres.
Tyres have plenty of tread left (about 8mm).
The Jeep will also come with plenty of 4wd accessories as I have no need for them once the jeep is sold.
It will have everything you need to get started or go straight out.
Accesories included:
1x strap
1x Tree trunck protector
1x Winch Block
1x Winch extension
1x Recovery dampener
2x Recovery Tracks
1x Hayman reese recovery point
5x Rated Bow shackles for recovery
1x Mean Mother HighLift Jack
Modficiations:
2.5" Double Black offroad lift
Fox Adventure Series 1.5" - 3.5" shocks
Synergy MFG 2.5" Coils
Rear sway bar extension bracket
Dbor Rear Track bar
Extended front Sway bar links
Brake Line relocation brackets
Custom Flat flares (I have stock flares that can be put on if wanted)
Snorkel
TJM Rocksliders
Smittybilt XRC Bumper + Hoop
Domin8r 12000lb Winch
Rugged ridge A pillar Switch Panel
Rugged ridge Lower Switch Panel
Rugged ridge Highlift Jack Holder
52" 300w Cree LED Light bar + A Pillar Brackets
Front quarter panel armor
Uniden 40 Channel Uhf
Custom made drawer system
Rhino Rack roof racks
Adventure kings 2.5m x 2.5m awning
Aftermarket LED Headlights
Aftermarket LED Tails Lights
Davies craig transmission cooler to aid in towing
Painted Freedom Panels
Painted Stock Wheels
Fire extinguisher
I drive this car daily to work, so it is a bit dirty however it will be professionally cleaned and detailed prior to sale for your convenience.
Feel free to call or text me. May not answer but leave a message and I can call you back. Willing to travel and negotiable on price.
0450117433 - Thanks, Scott.