 2007 JKU Auto 145km's - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > MARKET PLACE > 4~SALE > Vehicles Jeep and other
Reload this Page 2007 JKU Auto 145km's


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools
  #1  
Old 40 Minutes Ago
Skettler's Avatar
Skettler  Skettler is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: SA
Posts: 154
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 4
Liked 25 Times in 20 Posts
Default 2007 JKU Auto 145km's
Asking Price: 22500
Make: Wrangler
Model: JKU
Year: 2007
Condition: Used - Fair
Odometer KM: 145000
Rego State: SA
2007 Jeep JK Unlimited

Car has done 145000 km's
A fair bit of work has been done to it, just need to downsize my car and save for a house.
All Oils and Filters have been changed every 10000km
New plugs and leads 2000km ago.
Transmission has just been flushed
Comes with the factory tow package meaning the car has a higher diff ratios (3.73) and tow bar.

Body is all straight, no issues mechanically.
Has been lifted and currently sits on 33" tyres.
Tyres have plenty of tread left (about 8mm).

The Jeep will also come with plenty of 4wd accessories as I have no need for them once the jeep is sold.
It will have everything you need to get started or go straight out.

Accesories included:
1x strap
1x Tree trunck protector
1x Winch Block
1x Winch extension
1x Recovery dampener
2x Recovery Tracks
1x Hayman reese recovery point
5x Rated Bow shackles for recovery
1x Mean Mother HighLift Jack

Modficiations:
2.5" Double Black offroad lift
Fox Adventure Series 1.5" - 3.5" shocks
Synergy MFG 2.5" Coils
Rear sway bar extension bracket
Dbor Rear Track bar
Extended front Sway bar links
Brake Line relocation brackets
Custom Flat flares (I have stock flares that can be put on if wanted)
Snorkel
TJM Rocksliders
Smittybilt XRC Bumper + Hoop
Domin8r 12000lb Winch
Rugged ridge A pillar Switch Panel
Rugged ridge Lower Switch Panel
Rugged ridge Highlift Jack Holder
52" 300w Cree LED Light bar + A Pillar Brackets
Front quarter panel armor
Uniden 40 Channel Uhf
Custom made drawer system
Rhino Rack roof racks
Adventure kings 2.5m x 2.5m awning
Aftermarket LED Headlights
Aftermarket LED Tails Lights
Davies craig transmission cooler to aid in towing
Painted Freedom Panels
Painted Stock Wheels
Fire extinguisher

I drive this car daily to work, so it is a bit dirty however it will be professionally cleaned and detailed prior to sale for your convenience.

Feel free to call or text me. May not answer but leave a message and I can call you back. Willing to travel and negotiable on price.

0450117433 - Thanks, Scott.

















__________________
Driving around in a one of a kind Jku.

Just kidding, mine is black aswell.

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 09:30 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=