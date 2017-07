Here we go again ... Slow water leak everything checks out. It looks like the Header Tank Overflow might have a slow leak. $540.00 from Jeep? for a bloody plastic tank???? I'll get one from the U.S.

Rear pinion gear seal leaking OK no biggy NOT ONE in Melbourne



