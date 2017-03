WTB: XJ Winch Bumper, MEL Asking Price: 666 Condition: used/new Location: Melbourne Hey, I am looking for a winch bumper/bullbar in Victoria. Something along the lines of Smittybilt/Protofab.



Have cash and can come pick up. Hey, I am looking for a winch bumper/bullbar in Victoria. Something along the lines of Smittybilt/Protofab.Have cash and can come pick up.