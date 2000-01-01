Injector connectors Is anyone with an older XJ (1994) finding that the rubber boot on the injector electrical connection is perishing?



Mine is and the boot is allowing moisture in, especially the front three injectors.



I've cleaned the contacts as best I can and sprayed then with CRC-2-26



An electrical contacts cleaner, and all is good, but I'm thinking of squirting either silastic or some sort of silicone in there to attempt to seal them, just the top of the boot , not the contacts, I still need to be able to remove them if needed.



