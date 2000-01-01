Adventure Kings Throttle Controller Review







For reference:

I am running this in my 2015 Sport 3.6 JKU auto and my tyre size adjusted properly by Procal.



The basics:

It's awesomely cheap at $79 from 4WD Supacentre's website. It's well-made enough; the buttons have stood up to 2 month of frequent prodding. It comes with a simple quick-start manual that tells you how to use it but you are on your own when it comes to the installation.



The performance:

It has a normal/stock mode and 5 additional programs: Economy, High Auto, High Manual, Full Auto and Full Manual, all with 9 levels.

The Economy program makes the pedal feel very spongey but it works very well in the wet or off-road where you easy throttle control is useful. The Economy program helped me save 1L/100km on my commute.

High Auto and Manual from level 7 onwards is feels hyperactive, where the slightest throttle pedal movement causes the gearbox to kick down a gear.

Full Auto and Full Manual is great for showing off but not much else. Cruising is difficult and you have to be careful not to chirp the tyres every time you take off.

After trying lots of programs or variations for a week at a time, I have settled on HA3, which provides a good balance between lively acceleration and easy cruising.



Overall, I rate it very highly. I don't consider a lot of it's programs and levels as usable but it's certainly one of the better setup throttle controllers that I have used on any vehicle. The excellent value is the clincher.



A comparison with the iDrive Windbooster:

Let's leave the overly bright backlight and the stupid "Windbooster" name out of it - the biggest difference is the iDrive's much higher cost.

It does have noticably longer wiring, which will give you more options for mounting.

It has less programs and levels but it feels like the same range of adjustability when compared to the feel of the lowest and highest throttle programs of the Adventure Kings unit.

The programs all feel more aggresive, ramping up the throttle much quicker relative to how much the pedal is pressed. Personally, I prefer the feel of the Adventure Kings unit.



Now cue the posts about how you can do better with just your right foot...



