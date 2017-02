electric window fuse blowing Hi everyone. The 30 amp fuse for the power windows on my 1996 XJ sport keeps blowing. I need to try to fix this myself but don't really know where to start. I assume it is a short somewhere. Any pointers?



Cheers, Bill Hi everyone. The 30 amp fuse for the power windows on my 1996 XJ sport keeps blowing. I need to try to fix this myself but don't really know where to start. I assume it is a short somewhere. Any pointers?Cheers, Bill