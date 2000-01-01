 Uneek4x4 plate relocation bracket - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Join Date: Jan 2017
Uneek4x4 plate relocation bracket
Hey there, has anyone installed the Uneek4x4 plate relocation bracket that puts your rear plate up on the spare wheel? I didn't get any install instructions and am not sure how to wire it up?

Help would be good 😃

Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Adelaide
I have it. I ran wiring into the door through the same hole the brake light used (i think) then out of the door near the hinge, in behind the sub enclosure, down into the jack storage area and out through the grommet on the bottom of that and tapped into the wiring for the original lights.

There is probably an easier way, (to a brake light?) but its what i did
