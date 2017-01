Need some info I have broken just before south Nowra towing a boat.



Typing this while waiting for the tow truck, driving at 100kph and of all sudden lost a bit of power, white smoke and wrx sounding.

Pulled over to see what went wrong looked underneath to see engine oil coming out from around the sump, nrma came out told me to give a quick crank, it mad major knocking sound turned straight away.



Anyone have this and is it a costly fix?





