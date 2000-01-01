2010 Jeep JK parts Asking Price: 100 Condition: Good Location: Gympie Hey guys, got some parts from my old 2010 2-door wrangler. Make an offer on the parts



- AEV 3.5 inch coils and shocks

- White 2 front doors (Door cards, glass and mirrors)

- All 3 seats (2 door JK - good nick)

- Factory Mygig navigation unit with the GPS but no mic for phone

- Black hardtop (Freedom top - the drivers and passengers roofs come off like a target top)

- SPAL performance fan (Fully sealed fan so no water can ruin it like the stock one)

- JK factory metal bar with tube ends that can be removed to make it into a shorty bar.

- Factory speaker bar and Sub

- Factory soft top with tinted plastics and mesh side windows



Last edited by Kane96; 1 Hour Ago at 04:49 PM .