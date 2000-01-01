Hey guys, got some parts from my old 2010 2-door wrangler. Make an offer on the parts
- AEV 3.5 inch coils and shocks
- White 2 front doors (Door cards, glass and mirrors)
- All 3 seats (2 door JK - good nick)
- Factory Mygig navigation unit with the GPS but no mic for phone
- Black hardtop (Freedom top - the drivers and passengers roofs come off like a target top)
- SPAL performance fan (Fully sealed fan so no water can ruin it like the stock one)
- JK factory metal bar with tube ends that can be removed to make it into a shorty bar.
- Factory speaker bar and Sub
- Factory soft top with tinted plastics and mesh side windows
Want a photo just ask me or send me a message.