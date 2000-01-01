



We have a 2015 Leep GC Limited since May 2015.



We use it tow a 3 tonne van extensively.



Have added a Provent 200 Catch Can, shich should help stop the manifold clogging up with carbon.



The Jeep has been fantastic - we haven't had an issue other than the noisy fan S49 software fix, which all Jeeps had.



Brilliant car for the money, heaps of power, luxurious, fun to drive, sporty, lots of grunt for towing,....what's not to like!



Yes, there have been some very public so called Jeep lemons", but there is always a minoity of cars that have problems with any brand. Just read about a Toyo Sahara that had a long list of porblems on the lemon site!



I think the majority of new Jeeps are going well and seem to be fine with reliablity.



Haven't had an issue to compare, but getting parts when you are outback might be a problem - I'm not sure.



But so far, we are extremely happy with ours!



Test drive one and see how good they are for yourself! Anything purchase in life is a risk, but sometimes you just have to do it, as Mr Nike says!



Cheers,

Sally HI,We have a 2015 Leep GC Limited since May 2015.We use it tow a 3 tonne van extensively.Have added a Provent 200 Catch Can, shich should help stop the manifold clogging up with carbon.The Jeep has been fantastic - we haven't had an issue other than the noisy fan S49 software fix, which all Jeeps had.Brilliant car for the money, heaps of power, luxurious, fun to drive, sporty, lots of grunt for towing,....what's not to like!Yes, there have been some very public so called Jeep lemons", but there is always a minoity of cars that have problems with any brand. Just read about a Toyo Sahara that had a long list of porblems on the lemon site!I think the majority of new Jeeps are going well and seem to be fine with reliablity.Haven't had an issue to compare, but getting parts when you are outback might be a problem - I'm not sure.But so far, we are extremely happy with ours!Test drive one and see how good they are for yourself! Anything purchase in life is a risk, but sometimes you just have to do it, as Mr Nike says!Cheers,Sally

MY15 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

Quadra Air, Luxury Pack & Adv Pack 11

2015 LOTUS FREELANDER __________________