 Reliability - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Shop Jeep Parts & Accessories at Morris 4x4 Center

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > WK WK2 Grand Cherokee
Reload this Page Reliability


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Rock God's Avatar
Rock God  Rock God is offline
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 452
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 0
Liked 6 Times in 5 Posts
Default Reliability
Hi all, been away from jeeps for a few years, thinking of buying back in on a 2015 limited GC. Looking at either the 5.7 v8 or the diesel model. Whats the reliability of these cars? And any tips from others regarding the two would be appreciated.

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 17 Minutes Ago
Sterling Sal's Avatar
Sterling Sal  Sterling Sal is online now
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Gold Coast
Posts: 273
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 0
Liked 80 Times in 52 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default
HI,

We have a 2015 Leep GC Limited since May 2015.

We use it tow a 3 tonne van extensively.

Have added a Provent 200 Catch Can, shich should help stop the manifold clogging up with carbon.

The Jeep has been fantastic - we haven't had an issue other than the noisy fan S49 software fix, which all Jeeps had.

Brilliant car for the money, heaps of power, luxurious, fun to drive, sporty, lots of grunt for towing,....what's not to like!

Yes, there have been some very public so called Jeep lemons", but there is always a minoity of cars that have problems with any brand. Just read about a Toyo Sahara that had a long list of porblems on the lemon site!

I think the majority of new Jeeps are going well and seem to be fine with reliablity.

Haven't had an issue to compare, but getting parts when you are outback might be a problem - I'm not sure.

But so far, we are extremely happy with ours!

Test drive one and see how good they are for yourself! Anything purchase in life is a risk, but sometimes you just have to do it, as Mr Nike says!

Cheers,
Sally
__________________
MY15 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited
Quadra Air, Luxury Pack & Adv Pack 11
2015 LOTUS FREELANDER
Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 11:45 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=