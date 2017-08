MAP sensor after Provent and EGR disabled Ever since I fitted the ProVent and disabled EGR via ECU tune, my MAP sensor is much cleaner. Just did a service and inspected / cleaned the MAP sensor. It was very clean. I highly recommend the two moods, if you haven't done it yet. Ever since I fitted the ProVent and disabled EGR via ECU tune, my MAP sensor is much cleaner. Just did a service and inspected / cleaned the MAP sensor. It was very clean. I highly recommend the two moods, if you haven't done it yet.