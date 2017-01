Milky Headlights on 2012 JGC (Photo's) Hi All,

Anyone else's 2011-2013's lights like this? Hi All,I recently picked up my 2012 Overland and am thrilled with it.I noticed though that the headlight plastics are very milky.I have had previous cars that I've repaired oxidisation/deterioration on before, by either polishing them, or wet sanding to smooth then sealing, but these look like they are milky all the way through the plastic?Anyone else's 2011-2013's lights like this? Attached Thumbnails