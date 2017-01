Fuel Doctors additive. Hi, I am new to the forum, Jeeps and diesels and after reading articles on fuel quality and water in diesel, I am interested in the use of Fuel Doctors Additive.

I am sorry if this has already been covered but I was wondering if anyone is using it and how they rate it.

