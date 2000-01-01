 1996 xj limited - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > MARKET PLACE > 4~SALE > Vehicles Jeep and other
Reload this Page 1996 xj limited


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
bruggz351's Avatar
bruggz351  bruggz351 is online now
HydroKing
  
Join Date: Jun 2009
Location: Casino
Posts: 5,145
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 5,163
Liked 1,281 Times in 683 Posts
Default 1996 xj limited
Asking Price: $350
Make: JEEP
Model: CHEROKEE
Year: 1996
Condition: FAR KED
Odometer KM: 180XXXX
Rego State: NSW.... UNREGO....
This XJ was purchased and done up by my son, only to be regoed for a few weeks before being pranged...
It's taken a hard frontal hit which has moved the 'A' and 'B' pillars on the drivers side, and deployed the airbag. The drivers door, appears to be ok, although the guard is not. The passenger front guard is ok. Bonnet is ok.
Front diff, suspect.
Front driveshaft, suspect.
Transfer case, suspect.

All else seems to be good. Excellent motor and trans.
All leather and wood grain interior, as per Limited. Seat motors a little temperamental. NO A/C... This was an exceptional car.
Stock as a rock. UHF not included. Goods inside not included.
Still drives around. Ok to put on/off a trailer.
WILL NOT COME WITH WHEELS ON CAR. WHEELS FOR SALE ELSEWHERE.

Would like to see it go as a whole as our house is going up for sale, and as such, I don't know how much time I'd have to wreck....

Please, message, or PM here...

cheers

Jason.







__________________

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 07:10 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=