1996 xj limited Asking Price: $350 Make: JEEP Model: CHEROKEE Year: 1996 Condition: FAR KED Odometer KM: 180XXXX Rego State: NSW.... UNREGO.... This XJ was purchased and done up by my son, only to be regoed for a few weeks before being pranged...

It's taken a hard frontal hit which has moved the 'A' and 'B' pillars on the drivers side, and deployed the airbag. The drivers door, appears to be ok, although the guard is not. The passenger front guard is ok. Bonnet is ok.

Front diff, suspect.

Front driveshaft, suspect.

Transfer case, suspect.



All else seems to be good. Excellent motor and trans.

All leather and wood grain interior, as per Limited. Seat motors a little temperamental. NO A/C... This was an exceptional car.

Stock as a rock. UHF not included. Goods inside not included.

Still drives around. Ok to put on/off a trailer.

WILL NOT COME WITH WHEELS ON CAR. WHEELS FOR SALE ELSEWHERE.



Would like to see it go as a whole as our house is going up for sale, and as such, I don't know how much time I'd have to wreck....



Please, message, or PM here...



cheers



Jason.















