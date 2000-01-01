1995 xj Asking Price: $100 Condition: GOOD SECOND HAND. BAD PAINT. Location: CASINO NSW My babies project.

We have to move it on.

Sumbich decided money for his horses is more importenter than maintenance on our home. So our house is for sale.



Unfortunately, my amassed collection of XJ goodness, including this, has to go. We can't take all this with us, to a new place.



The body is in good nick. Door latches need a little attention now, from sitting for so long.

I have a very good head lining to go with it.

Diffs were alright when it was parked up a few years ago. Motor and trans is out, as the motor was blowing smoke, but there is a good motor and trans to go with, from a pre-update '97.

No transfer.

No driveshafts.

Original motor and trans.

Spare D30 + D35 fair condition.



Please, message me here or PM.



cheers



Jason.

























My babies project.We have to move it on.Sumbich decided money for his horses is more importenter than maintenance on our home. So our house is for sale.Unfortunately, my amassed collection of XJ goodness, including this, has to go. We can't take all this with us, to a new place.The body is in good nick. Door latches need a little attention now, from sitting for so long.I have a very good head lining to go with it.Diffs were alright when it was parked up a few years ago. Motor and trans is out, as the motor was blowing smoke, but there is a good motor and trans to go with, from a pre-update '97.No transfer.No driveshafts.Original motor and trans.Spare D30 + D35 fair condition.Please, message me here or PM.cheersJason.

__________________