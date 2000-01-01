 2011 JK Wrangler CRD - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

13 Minutes Ago
joseruela
Join Date: Apr 2012
Default 2011 JK Wrangler CRD
Asking Price: 32000
Make: Jeep
Model: JK
Year: 2011
Condition: Excellent
Odometer KM: 65000
Rego State: NSW
I'm selling my pride and joy JK as my family is growing. This car has been with me since 2000km on the clock, extremely well cared for and only the best accessories fitted for touring purposes, which include:

-2.5 Inch AEV lift with flexy coils
-AEV Procal Module
-Premiun AEV front bumper with bash plate, winch plate and runva brand new winch with syntetic rope, plus fog lights.
-Sound deadening on all floor area.
-Rear mopar bumper with parking sensors.
-Rear teraflex tyre carrier with hilift/rotopax mounts.
-5 x New Mickey Thompson's AT P3 with quadratec OEM style black rims.
-Teraflex front swaybar disconnects with spares.
-Macquire4x4 Roof Rack + Awning + rhino tray (not in the pics)
-Silicon turbo hoses
-Powerfull 2.8L diesel with low km's.

Not much to do, except to fill up and get out there.

Carsales ad with more pics:
https://www.carsales.com.au/private/...SSE-AD-4500010

Cheers,









