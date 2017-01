Driving without doors in Victoria 2017? Hi all, this is my first post and while I see the topic has been addressed I couldn't find any relevant information via Vic roads (yes I called them and the lady had no clue). Is it legal for me to drive my 2007 jeep wrangler unlimited sport without the doors on and will i need to get side mirrors if so? Thanks in advance. 😊 Hi all, this is my first post and while I see the topic has been addressed I couldn't find any relevant information via Vic roads (yes I called them and the lady had no clue). Is it legal for me to drive my 2007 jeep wrangler unlimited sport without the doors on and will i need to get side mirrors if so? Thanks in advance. 😊