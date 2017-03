Creaking Noise from Wheel Hi guys,



I have an 07 JK.



I have just started noticing quite a loud creaking noise coming from the passenger side. I haven't been able to work out whether it is the front or rear yet.



The creaking noise seems to follow the rotation of the wheel and stops when I apply the breaks firmly.



I'm thinking that it may be worn ball joints. Has anyone had this noise before and had it diagnosed?



