Carpark A....holes My wife called into Coles on the weekend to pick up some groceries and came out to find some A...hole had left a calling card. Frustratingly we have only had the car back for a few months from the panel beaters after the last repairs. Again on the left side. Of course there was no note left on the windscreen to say who had done the damage and there is no CCTV covering the carpark. Another insurance claim, another $500 excess payment, time off work to take the car in for repair quotes and finally the inconvenience of not having the vehicle while its being repaired GRRRR!!!!! My wife called into Coles on the weekend to pick up some groceries and came out to find some A...hole had left a calling card. Frustratingly we have only had the car back for a few months from the panel beaters after the last repairs. Again on the left side. Of course there was no note left on the windscreen to say who had done the damage and there is no CCTV covering the carpark. Another insurance claim, another $500 excess payment, time off work to take the car in for repair quotes and finally the inconvenience of not having the vehicle while its being repaired GRRRR!!!!! Attached Thumbnails