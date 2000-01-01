How many slots does a Jeep grille have? It's seven, right?

Not necessarily.



There are a few stories about how the 7 slot grille came about - one claims it was to commemorate that Jeep was the first vehicle to drive on all 7 continents and another claims the CEO of Jeep was a big Disney fan and the 7 slots are a tribute to the 7 dwarves in Snow White (OK, so I made that last one up )



The most plausible story is that grilles on the early MB/GPWs were designed by Ford.

When Willys started producing their line of Civilian Jeeps, Ford had already copyrighted the 9 slot grille and said Wilys could not use it, so Willys dropped 2 slots and the famous 7 slot grille was born.



But Jeeps have come out of the factory with an astounding different number of slots.



Here are a few I've found online - there are bound to be more.

Apologies for any errors - there are a lot of models here I'm not familiar with...



3 slots on this Grand Wagoneer \/





5 slots on this DJ Postal van \/





6 slots on this M151(A2) \/

(Wasn't sure if a 'Mutt' should be included here but the A2's were produced by Kaiser...)





7 shiny chrome slots on my TJ \/





8 slots on this 1949-65 Station Wagon \/

