 How many slots does a Jeep grille have? - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Murchison Products
Find out how to advertise on Ausjeep?

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > GENERAL > General Jeep Chat
Reload this Page How many slots does a Jeep grille have?


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 48 Minutes Ago
wes's Avatar
wes  wes is offline
AJOR Gold
  
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Perth (Deep Woods)
Posts: 2,466
What Jeep do I drive?: TJ
Likes: 287
Liked 249 Times in 133 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default How many slots does a Jeep grille have?
It's seven, right?
Not necessarily.

There are a few stories about how the 7 slot grille came about - one claims it was to commemorate that Jeep was the first vehicle to drive on all 7 continents and another claims the CEO of Jeep was a big Disney fan and the 7 slots are a tribute to the 7 dwarves in Snow White (OK, so I made that last one up )

The most plausible story is that grilles on the early MB/GPWs were designed by Ford.
When Willys started producing their line of Civilian Jeeps, Ford had already copyrighted the 9 slot grille and said Wilys could not use it, so Willys dropped 2 slots and the famous 7 slot grille was born.

But Jeeps have come out of the factory with an astounding different number of slots.

Here are a few I've found online - there are bound to be more.
Apologies for any errors - there are a lot of models here I'm not familiar with...

3 slots on this Grand Wagoneer \/


5 slots on this DJ Postal van \/


6 slots on this M151(A2) \/
(Wasn't sure if a 'Mutt' should be included here but the A2's were produced by Kaiser...)


7 shiny chrome slots on my TJ \/


8 slots on this 1949-65 Station Wagon \/
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: slot 3.jpg Views: 10 Size: 95.5 KB ID: 76187   Click image for larger version Name: slot 5.jpg Views: 9 Size: 122.3 KB ID: 76188   Click image for larger version Name: slot 6.jpg Views: 9 Size: 138.2 KB ID: 76189   Click image for larger version Name: 120110_GreenTJjeepWA008 - Copy.jpg Views: 9 Size: 152.9 KB ID: 76190   Click image for larger version Name: slot 8.jpg Views: 9 Size: 63.8 KB ID: 76191  

__________________
Check out my TJ stuff for sale:
http://www.ausjeepoffroad.com/forum/...d.php?t=111468
Last edited by wes; 24 Minutes Ago at 04:52 PM.

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 47 Minutes Ago
wes's Avatar
wes  wes is offline
AJOR Gold
  
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Perth (Deep Woods)
Posts: 2,466
What Jeep do I drive?: TJ
Likes: 287
Liked 249 Times in 133 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default
9 slots on the GPW/MB models \/


10 slots on this 1950 Wagoneer \/


10 slots again
(Had to include this (C)J10 \/)



11 slots on this Bantam 40 BRC \/


12 slots on this Wagoneer \/
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: slot 9.jpg Views: 3 Size: 145.0 KB ID: 76192   Click image for larger version Name: slot 10.jpg Views: 3 Size: 102.1 KB ID: 76193   Click image for larger version Name: slot 10a.jpg Views: 3 Size: 146.7 KB ID: 76194   Click image for larger version Name: slot 11.jpg Views: 3 Size: 136.3 KB ID: 76195   Click image for larger version Name: slot 12.jpg Views: 3 Size: 136.6 KB ID: 76196  

__________________
Check out my TJ stuff for sale:
http://www.ausjeepoffroad.com/forum/...d.php?t=111468
Last edited by wes; 35 Minutes Ago at 04:41 PM.
  #3  
Old 47 Minutes Ago
wes's Avatar
wes  wes is offline
AJOR Gold
  
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Perth (Deep Woods)
Posts: 2,466
What Jeep do I drive?: TJ
Likes: 287
Liked 249 Times in 133 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default
14 slots on the Willys MA \/


14 slots (again) on this '85 J20 \/


An astounding 22 slots (count 'em ) on this ute \/
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: slot 14.jpg Views: 3 Size: 101.9 KB ID: 76197   Click image for larger version Name: slot 14a.jpg Views: 3 Size: 110.7 KB ID: 76198   Click image for larger version Name: slot 22.jpg Views: 3 Size: 96.7 KB ID: 76199  
__________________
Check out my TJ stuff for sale:
http://www.ausjeepoffroad.com/forum/...d.php?t=111468
Last edited by wes; 29 Minutes Ago at 04:47 PM.
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 05:16 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.





Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=