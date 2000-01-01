It's seven, right?
Not necessarily.
There are a few stories about how the 7 slot grille came about - one claims it was to commemorate that Jeep was the first vehicle to drive on all 7 continents and another claims the CEO of Jeep was a big Disney fan and the 7 slots are a tribute to the 7 dwarves in Snow White (OK, so I made that last one up
)
The most plausible story is that grilles on the early MB/GPWs were designed by Ford.
When Willys started producing their line of Civilian Jeeps, Ford had already copyrighted the 9 slot grille and said Wilys could not use it, so Willys dropped 2 slots and the famous 7 slot grille was born.
But Jeeps have come out of the factory with an astounding different number of slots.
Here are a few I've found online - there are bound to be more.
Apologies for any errors - there are a lot of models here I'm not familiar with...
3 slots on this Grand Wagoneer \/
5 slots on this DJ Postal van \/
6 slots on this M151(A2) \/
(Wasn't sure if a 'Mutt' should be included here but the A2's were produced by Kaiser...)
7 shiny chrome slots on my TJ \/
8 slots on this 1949-65 Station Wagon \/