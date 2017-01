air con year compatibility? i want to put aircon in my '97 but the only vehicles being wrecked in SA are all late model. are there any components that would be compatible over all years leaving me only a few bits to chase up?



or am i better off just getting a whole aftermarket kit? i want to put aircon in my '97 but the only vehicles being wrecked in SA are all late model. are there any components that would be compatible over all years leaving me only a few bits to chase up?or am i better off just getting a whole aftermarket kit? __________________

i can't even spell my own username right...