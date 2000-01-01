 Track bars and body roll - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


26 Minutes Ago
Track bars and body roll
There's a lot of opinions on what level of roll is normal or acceptable in a lift, and what methods can be used to control or minimise it. I drive a manual CRD JKU from 2014 that's had a DBOR 3" lift with Fox 2.0 reservoir shocks. I've added front spacers to get it level (bar and winch up front but nothing at the back), and fitted 33" tyres. It ends up being probably more like a 3.5" plus tyres.

I've had this setup for a couple of years and I know the shocks need a service (they've been leaking since day 1), but I'm also thinking of increasing the damping rate by getting a revalve at the same time. I'd love to get people's opinion on this because I love the ride as it is, but I've just got too much body roll, which in turn affects the steering and makes the JK feel nervous at 110kmh on the highway in the wet. I'd happily trade a little harshness for better body control.

The lift kit came with a rear track bar relocation bracket (AEV I think), which is suitable for anything up to a 6" lift, depending on which hole you use to mount the bar. Mine's in the middle at the moment but the bar still angles down slightly to the axle. I'm thinking I need to move it up to the top hole so as to level out the bar a bit more and raise the roll centre slightly. Do you think that will help? I do feel that ass sway when I go over speed humps!

Finally, I see that Metalcloak have control arm re-location brackets that basically just bolt on. They look really sturdy and return the control arms to a more normal angle for a decent lift. Anyone tried these?

Let the opinions begin!
__________________
Education is important, but racing is importanter.
Last edited by Lowrpm; 8 Minutes Ago at 01:30 PM.

