Another WK2 tyre thread Evening all,



I have a tyre related question that I am looking for advice on. I have trawled every single tyre thread here but can't seem to find an answer to my question.



So I'm up for new tyres in the next couple of months, brought forward by a recent bad puncture on Araluen rd.



I'm going to go the AT route and have done absolutely loads of research. I think I've narrowed my choice down to the AT3 and the KO2. Standard size is 265/60/18 on the Laredo, as most of you know



Has anyone bought an AT tyre on the Laredo rims, on an otherwise un modified vehicle? If so, what did you choose and did you go for a spare as well?



Also, has anyone upped the size to 265/65/18 and if so, what's your story? Do the front wheels rub at full lock? Does a spare fit under the floor of the boot?



It seems from all the reading I've done, many people swear by what they have, and there is a horror story for pretty much every brand, so I'm finding it hard to choose!





2014 WK2 V6 Grey - Bog Stock