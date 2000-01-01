 Another WK2 tyre thread - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Evening all,

I have a tyre related question that I am looking for advice on. I have trawled every single tyre thread here but can't seem to find an answer to my question.

So I'm up for new tyres in the next couple of months, brought forward by a recent bad puncture on Araluen rd.

I'm going to go the AT route and have done absolutely loads of research. I think I've narrowed my choice down to the AT3 and the KO2. Standard size is 265/60/18 on the Laredo, as most of you know

Has anyone bought an AT tyre on the Laredo rims, on an otherwise un modified vehicle? If so, what did you choose and did you go for a spare as well?

Also, has anyone upped the size to 265/65/18 and if so, what's your story? Do the front wheels rub at full lock? Does a spare fit under the floor of the boot?

It seems from all the reading I've done, many people swear by what they have, and there is a horror story for pretty much every brand, so I'm finding it hard to choose!


I use the bridgestone duelers AT 697 had them for 2 years on my WJ (17in) have found them excellent on and off road. My WJ got written off last month and am going to get a WK 2014 as a replacement, did some research last night and the duelers are available for the WK 18inch rim - and they are not stupidly expensive.
My missus recently got the MY14 JGC Overland and I got the dealer to fit the 18" Larado wheels as I don't like 50 profile tyres. Ended up with Hankook RF10 tyres in the XL version as the LT version is not available in that size (265/60R1. The Bob Jane dealer that supplied the tyres said that was the biggest I could go in that brand/type without rubbing. Other brands may give you a bigger size and an LT rating, these have a little bit of road noise but nothing that I can't live with but apart from that I think that they are quite good.

I think that the AT3 and the KO2 were mentioned as alternatives, as I had the RF10's on my previous Jeep and was quite happy with them I decided to get the same on this Jeep.
