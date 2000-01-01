Has anyone placed an order? Afternoon everyone,



Just tried to pop into my local Jeep dealer in Brisbane and get a feel for how they are dealing with orders. Doesn't sound like anyone has formally put an order in for one there..... so wondering what sort of dealer feedback other people are getting here in Oz?



I have left my details with them to try and get some more info on the ordering process but for some reason I think the spec I want wont be available for some time.



Plans for a 2 Door JL Wrangler Rubicon, Manual and hopefully a 3L Turbo Diesel V6.



Looking forward to some feedback.



