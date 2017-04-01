More Tyre Questions... I'm now also in the market to replace my, ahem, 6yo Maxxis Bighorns. I have them in 285/70r17 on the OEM rims.



I'm thinking that since I don't get off road nearly as much as I used to, and not in nearly as rough terrain, that I would go back to an AT of some sort in a 265/70r17, instead.



I was wondering how noisy some of the aggressive ATs are these days, like the Duratrac etc? The Bighorns are quite loud now, particularly with the doors & roof off. The doors make the biggest difference. Funny that! But they are noisy enough that to hear the stock radio, it has to be set to 20, compared to doors/soft top on where 10-12 is enough at 60-80kph.



I've been pricing tyres locally, & the Duratracs were ~$395ea from Goodyear, down so some less aggressive Falken Wildpeak AT3W at $250 ea from Bob Jane.





Bit of a difference in look, of course, but I guess the Falken would be the quieter of the two and it's supposed to have good life & grip. Any thoughts or suggestions?





I'm now also in the market to replace my, ahem, 6yo Maxxis Bighorns. I have them in 285/70r17 on the OEM rims.I'm thinking that since I don't get off road nearly as much as I used to, and not in nearly as rough terrain, that I would go back to an AT of some sort in a 265/70r17, instead.I was wondering how noisy some of the aggressive ATs are these days, like the Duratrac etc? The Bighorns are quite loud now, particularly with the doors & roof off. The doors make the biggest difference. Funny that!But they are noisy enough that to hear the stock radio, it has to be set to 20, compared to doors/soft top on where 10-12 is enough at 60-80kph.I've been pricing tyres locally, & the Duratracs were ~$395ea from Goodyear, down so some less aggressive Falken Wildpeak AT3W at $250 ea from Bob Jane.Bit of a difference in look, of course, but I guess the Falken would be the quieter of the two and it's supposed to have good life & grip. Any thoughts or suggestions?

For Sale: JK D30/44 4.88 master install kits.



Jeeps: Lego for grownups. __________________Jeeps: Lego for grownups.