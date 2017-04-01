 More Tyre Questions... - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > JK Wrangler
Reload this Page More Tyre Questions...


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Banshee's Avatar
Banshee  Banshee is online now
SwampDigger
  
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Blue mountains, West of Hell
Posts: 3,586
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 1,074
Liked 415 Times in 290 Posts
Default More Tyre Questions...
I'm now also in the market to replace my, ahem, 6yo Maxxis Bighorns. I have them in 285/70r17 on the OEM rims.

I'm thinking that since I don't get off road nearly as much as I used to, and not in nearly as rough terrain, that I would go back to an AT of some sort in a 265/70r17, instead.

I was wondering how noisy some of the aggressive ATs are these days, like the Duratrac etc? The Bighorns are quite loud now, particularly with the doors & roof off. The doors make the biggest difference. Funny that! But they are noisy enough that to hear the stock radio, it has to be set to 20, compared to doors/soft top on where 10-12 is enough at 60-80kph.

I've been pricing tyres locally, & the Duratracs were ~$395ea from Goodyear, down so some less aggressive Falken Wildpeak AT3W at $250 ea from Bob Jane.


Bit of a difference in look, of course, but I guess the Falken would be the quieter of the two and it's supposed to have good life & grip. Any thoughts or suggestions?


__________________
For Sale: JK D30/44 4.88 master install kits.

Jeeps: Lego for grownups.

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 52 Minutes Ago
Big Dave's Avatar
Big Dave  Big Dave is online now
AJOR Silver
  
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Melbourne
Age: 48
Posts: 1,104
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 41
Liked 100 Times in 76 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default
Have a look at the Kanati Trail Hog. They get a good rap in the states and here. http://www.traxindustries.com.au/kan...ail-hogs-tyres

Sent from my SM-N920I using Tapatalk
__________________
It was the wife's car, NOW IT'S MINE FOR THE MODDING!
Last edited by Big Dave; 50 Minutes Ago at 02:04 PM.
  #3  
Old 37 Minutes Ago
Nanook's Avatar
Nanook  Nanook is online now
Lowranger Shocker
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Lake Macquarie, NSW.
Age: 48
Posts: 1,681
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 494
Liked 629 Times in 425 Posts
Default
Have a look at the Comforser CF1000 ATs at http://www.huntsmanproducts.com.au/

I've got the CF3000 MTs on mine and have been really impressed with them considering they are a cheap Chinese brand. I did a lot of research and ended up buying these after I couldn't find a bad review on them.

The brother in law has the CF1000s on his Colorado ute and he is impressed with his.

I'll probably go the CF1000s myself next since I'm mainly on sand. I live 10 minutes from the Watagans but unfortunately don't get in there as much as I'd like.
__________________
Cheers,
Jamie
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 02:54 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.





Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=