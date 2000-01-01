Crazy Blinker and dash lights So my daughter has been driving my 2000 Jeep Wrangler. She was complaining of a problem (nicely) that I couldn't observe when she left it for me to drive the first time.

Tonight she gave it to me and it I am able to replicate the problem -

Headlights on, left blinker does not blink; when stalk is depressed;

Headlights off, stalk depressed, left blinker on, dash lights blink on and off and blinker works.



I removed the rear blinker bulb and the problem did not change.

Everything else seems to be normal.



Any suggestions?



