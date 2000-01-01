So my daughter has been driving my 2000 Jeep Wrangler. She was complaining of a problem (nicely) that I couldn't observe when she left it for me to drive the first time.
Tonight she gave it to me and it I am able to replicate the problem -
Headlights on, left blinker does not blink; when stalk is depressed;
Headlights off, stalk depressed, left blinker on, dash lights blink on and off and blinker works.
I removed the rear blinker bulb and the problem did not change.
Everything else seems to be normal.
Any suggestions?
Thanks!