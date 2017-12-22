 2012 Jeep Rubicon - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Shop Jeep Parts & Accessories at Morris 4x4 Center

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > MARKET PLACE > 4~SALE > Vehicles Jeep and other
Reload this Page 2012 Jeep Rubicon


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
alex lowe  alex lowe is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 1
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default 2012 Jeep Rubicon
Asking Price: $50000
Make: Jeep
Model: Rubicon
Year: 2012
Condition: Excellent
Odometer KM: 48000
Rego State: NSW
This is an absolutely regretful sale.

I have literally owned this car for 6 weeks.

Due to a divorce i need to let go of the Jeep.

I purchased the car from Volkswagen Melbourne 20th December 2016 then had the car modified and have since only driven it for 3 weeks.

Modifications Include

Suspension lift kit http://www.doubleblackoffroad.com/je...-Wild-Kit.aspx

Fox series 2.5 racing shocks

Procomp beadlock rims with 37inch procomp tyres 99% tread

Mopar winch

Gen right front stubby bar

Smittybilt stubby rear bar

Mce carbon flares

Aev snorkel

5.13 diff gears

Je reel front driveshaft

Teraflex rear driveshaft


Comes with Full 12months Rego. 22/12/17

As you can see there has been no expense spared , This car is seriously so much fun to drive.

It has only 48,000 km on the clock and id say all of these had been done around Melbourne CBD, as i was told by the sales manger at Volkswagen.

The interior is spotless , id say in nearly new condition.

I have the rear tyre carrier and spare tyre , i have just taken it off for driving around town.

The car is located in Sydney CBD. Available to inspect at anytime.

If you would like any more pics please dont hesitate to ask .

Attached Thumbnails
IMG_1145.jpg   IMG_1159.jpg  
Last edited by alex lowe; 50 Minutes Ago at 01:18 PM.

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 02:08 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=