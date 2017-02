2012 Jeep Rubicon Asking Price: $50000 Make: Jeep Model: Rubicon Year: 2012 Condition: Excellent Odometer KM: 48000 Rego State: NSW This is an absolutely regretful sale.



I have literally owned this car for 6 weeks.



Due to a divorce i need to let go of the Jeep.



I purchased the car from Volkswagen Melbourne 20th December 2016 then had the car modified and have since only driven it for 3 weeks.



Modifications Include



Suspension lift kit



Fox series 2.5 racing shocks



Procomp beadlock rims with 37inch procomp tyres 99% tread



Mopar winch



Gen right front stubby bar



Smittybilt stubby rear bar



Mce carbon flares



Aev snorkel



5.13 diff gears



Je reel front driveshaft



Teraflex rear driveshaft





Comes with Full 12months Rego. 22/12/17



As you can see there has been no expense spared , This car is seriously so much fun to drive.



It has only 48,000 km on the clock and id say all of these had been done around Melbourne CBD, as i was told by the sales manger at Volkswagen.



The interior is spotless , id say in nearly new condition.



I have the rear tyre carrier and spare tyre , i have just taken it off for driving around town.



The car is located in Sydney CBD. Available to inspect at anytime.



If you would like any more pics please dont hesitate to ask .



This is an absolutely regretful sale.I have literally owned this car for 6 weeks.Due to a divorce i need to let go of the Jeep.I purchased the car from Volkswagen Melbourne 20th December 2016 then had the car modified and have since only driven it for 3 weeks.Modifications IncludeSuspension lift kit http://www.doubleblackoffroad.com/je...-Wild-Kit.aspx Fox series 2.5 racing shocksProcomp beadlock rims with 37inch procomp tyres 99% treadMopar winchGen right front stubby barSmittybilt stubby rear barMce carbon flaresAev snorkel5.13 diff gearsJe reel front driveshaftTeraflex rear driveshaftComes with Full 12months Rego. 22/12/17As you can see there has been no expense spared , This car is seriously so much fun to drive.It has only 48,000 km on the clock and id say all of these had been done around Melbourne CBD, as i was told by the sales manger at Volkswagen.The interior is spotless , id say in nearly new condition.I have the rear tyre carrier and spare tyre , i have just taken it off for driving around town.The car is located in Sydney CBD. Available to inspect at anytime.If you would like any more pics please dont hesitate to ask . Attached Thumbnails Last edited by alex lowe; 50 Minutes Ago at 01:18 PM .