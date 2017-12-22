This is an absolutely regretful sale.
I have literally owned this car for 6 weeks.
Due to a divorce i need to let go of the Jeep.
I purchased the car from Volkswagen Melbourne 20th December 2016 then had the car modified and have since only driven it for 3 weeks.
Modifications Include
Suspension lift kit http://www.doubleblackoffroad.com/je...-Wild-Kit.aspx
Fox series 2.5 racing shocks
Procomp beadlock rims with 37inch procomp tyres 99% tread
Mopar winch
Gen right front stubby bar
Smittybilt stubby rear bar
Mce carbon flares
Aev snorkel
5.13 diff gears
Je reel front driveshaft
Teraflex rear driveshaft
Comes with Full 12months Rego. 22/12/17
As you can see there has been no expense spared , This car is seriously so much fun to drive.
It has only 48,000 km on the clock and id say all of these had been done around Melbourne CBD, as i was told by the sales manger at Volkswagen.
The interior is spotless , id say in nearly new condition.
I have the rear tyre carrier and spare tyre , i have just taken it off for driving around town.
The car is located in Sydney CBD. Available to inspect at anytime.
If you would like any more pics please dont hesitate to ask .