I'm looking for new A/T tyres for my 2010 JK 2-door and am particularly interested in good wet weather performance. The Goodyear Wranglers that came with the vehicle were so scary on wet roads that I replaced them with road tyres (Kumho Road Venture APT), but now I want to go back to A/Ts. My top three contenders at the moment are Dick Cepek Trail Country, Bridgestone Dueler 697 and BF Goodrich A/Ts (as recommended by Bob Jane).
I would appreciate any advice from those who have had a good experience in the wet with tyres on their JK.
Mickey Thompson Baja ATZ for sure.. an aggressive enough looking tyre that has good grip in the wet. Even when the body and suspension has transverse shift, the tyres don't let it slip and pulls it back in line. As a bonus no road whine either.
Can't comment on the ATZ P3's directly but I had the previous ATZ 4-Ribs on mine and while I loved them to start with, I now wouldn't have another set. Off road grip was great (though they did chip up a bit) and they gripped well even in the wet on road for the first couple of years, but they then went very hard and were damn near lethal in the wet (even worse that the Goodyear standard tyres). They also got very difficult (read; impossible) to balance after a few years, even with only limited off road use in the latter years (so they were not being subjected to constantly changing pressures). They may well have changed the compound/construction with the P3's so this may not happen with them but I wouldn't personally take the chance after my experience with the 4-Ribs. They charge premium tyre prices but I'm not sure they were giving premium tyre quality.
The 3 tyres you mentioned are all more traditional AT styles, not like the more aggressive P3's. I'm running Nitto Trail Grappler G2's on my current car (not a JK) and they are similar to the ones you mentioned. They are not as aggressive but have been superb in the wet (far better than the 4-Ribs ever were). Granted they've only got 10,000km on them so far but they're performing flawlessly on road. Sad to say the only off road they've seen so far is mild dirt roads so I can't comment on their off road ability yet but so far I'm impressed. They are a much cheaper price point than the P3's (not sure how they compare to the others you mentioned) but they appear to give far better value for money from what I can see. Not sure what sizes you're looking for though as they don't have a huge selection of sizes.
