American Racing wheels Hi all.



I was looking at putting a set of American Racing AR172 Baja wheels on my TJ, with a set of 31x10.5x15 A/T's. Was going to get the 15x8 rims with -19 back spacing and was wondering if I'll need to get wider flares.



Is anyone else here running a similar combination? How are your flares and will a 2 inch lift be plenty for these tyres.



