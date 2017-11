2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk Asking Price: $71,500 ONO Make: Jeep Model: Grand Cherokee Trailhawk Year: 2017 Condition: As new Odometer KM: 5563 Rego State: Vic This vehicle was bought in Aug 2017 from Caroline Springs Jeep for $84,000 as my comfort daily drive instead of my Land Rover Defender. However, as things do plans change and we have decided to extend the kitchen which means that my beautiful Trailhawk is on the market! "George W" has never been off road or used as a towing vehicle and is usually the vehicle of choice for our runs to Melbourne from Daylesford. A truly regretful sale, but we can't cook or entertain in it and I'll have to learn to drive the Smeg instead! Happy to drive to genuine prospective buyers. In Melbourne frequently as well. This has been a truly beautiful car, fantastic panoramic sunroof, effortless drive and I'll shed a tear when he goes!

