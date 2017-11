2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk for sale Just letting fellow members know that my ad is in the For Sale section here. Bought in Aug from Caroline Springs Jeep as my daily driver instead of my Land Rover Defender 110. However, we have decided we need to extend and modernise the kitchen in our old miners cottage and so I have to sell. It was sell or dip into the Super lol!!! Just letting fellow members know that my ad is in the For Sale section here. Bought in Aug from Caroline Springs Jeep as my daily driver instead of my Land Rover Defender 110. However, we have decided we need to extend and modernise the kitchen in our old miners cottage and so I have to sell. It was sell or dip into the Super lol!!!