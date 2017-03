Grand Cherokee WH, 2005-2011 Mopar Roof Racks Asking Price: 90 Condition: Used Location: North side of Brisbane. Original Mopar accessory. Complete kit including keys, rubber strips and instructions. Minor scratches here and there, but very solid overall.







Not sure if Commander uses the same rails, but may worth checking.







Pick up or shipped as per buyer destination.







$90 picked up in north Brisbane.















Original Mopar accessory. Complete kit including keys, rubber strips and instructions. Minor scratches here and there, but very solid overall.Not sure if Commander uses the same rails, but may worth checking.Pick up or shipped as per buyer destination.$90 picked up in north Brisbane. Last edited by Sockeye; 1 Hour Ago at 10:09 PM .