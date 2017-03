Diff Specialist - North West Sydney Hi guys,



I've got all of the parts I need for a gear ratio change and locker install. I'm now just trying to find someone to install it all that's experienced with Dana/Jeep diffs.



The front diff is a second one I bought and not on the Jeep, the rear is still on the Jeep.



Got quoted $1800-2000 at Hornsby Differentials. And $1250 at SA Cali, however they haven't done a Jeep before...



Hoping to get this done before Coffs this year, but not sure it'll happen.



Cheers,

