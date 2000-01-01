Optimal Work Bench Height I have worked on motorcycles and jeeps for years. I have rebuilt numerous engines - so I consider myself an expert. I can tell the difference between a standard and metric wrench from across the garage. I invited my once-was-friend over for a beer and he had the nerve to tell me that my hand crafted work bench was too TALL!!!!!



What is the optimal work bench height!?!?!



Should this be set at a fixed measurement or ratio to my own height. Are we talking belt, belly button, bottom of the the rib cage, or just south of the nipples. If I am working on a carburetor I don't want to be hunched over. BUT on the hand a lower bench could provide more leverage for easier force - talking bout bringing that John Henry hammer strike down.



