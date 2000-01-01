 Optimal Work Bench Height - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
AnPeter90
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 1
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default Optimal Work Bench Height
I have worked on motorcycles and jeeps for years. I have rebuilt numerous engines - so I consider myself an expert. I can tell the difference between a standard and metric wrench from across the garage. I invited my once-was-friend over for a beer and he had the nerve to tell me that my hand crafted work bench was too TALL!!!!!

What is the optimal work bench height!?!?!

Should this be set at a fixed measurement or ratio to my own height. Are we talking belt, belly button, bottom of the the rib cage, or just south of the nipples. If I am working on a carburetor I don't want to be hunched over. BUT on the hand a lower bench could provide more leverage for easier force - talking bout bringing that John Henry hammer strike down.

DON'T forget to factor optimal beer placement height!!!!

  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
rustynuts's Avatar
rustynuts
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Sydney northern beaches
Posts: 1,346
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 2,088
Liked 750 Times in 420 Posts
Default
A standard height for a bench is 900mm.
But realistically it should be proportional to the height of the person and what you do on it.

I find what suits most people is too high for me..but that's me.
Go hard. You can rest when you die
"98 XJ. RE 3.5 inch lift. Dana 44. 31's
  #3  
Old 53 Minutes Ago
NTRubicon's Avatar
NTRubicon
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Alice Springs NT
Age: 39
Posts: 655
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 22
Liked 158 Times in 98 Posts
Default
Depending the task, I try to get bench heights just below bent elbow height, or at least have whatever I'm working on just below elbow height.

There is considerable merit in having an adjustable height workbench, though many of them are weight limited and/or cumbersome to adjust in height.
