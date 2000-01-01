3.0 CRD Diesel smoke from engine bay Hey guys i got a jeep 3.0 CRD diesel engine and its blowing smoke from the engine bay, when engine is either hot or cold.



I took the engine cover and a few bits off to find heaps of dark gunk (expected) in the "V" region of the motor.



The exhaust manifolds are on the outside of the engine and not in the "V" so thats ruled out.



My understanding is that the EGR valve is on the top of the motor so wont be that either.



ANYONE GOT ANY IDEAS? will be greatly appreciated.



Cheers



My guess is that if it was the turbo hot side smoke and black gunk would be more towards the firewall,